The Enneagram: More Than Personality Typing

Three weekly sessions explore this ancient tool for self-discovery.

Week One: What Is the Enneagram and What Do Those Numbers Have to Do with Me? Enneagram Basics

Week Two: What Is the Movement of the Enneagram? Wings and Arrows

Week Three: What Is the Purpose of the Enneagram? Deeper Exploration

Location: Youth Program Room