Evening with an Expert: Cook Along with Chef Chris Hastings

Mark your calendar to join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Sunday, March 7, for a fun and festive evening featuring Chris Hastings, James Beard Award-winning chef and co-owner of Birmingham’s own OvenBird and Hot and Hot Fish Club! As part of this livestream fundraiser, which supports the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Internship Program, you’ll receive a custom, three-course dinner menu created by Chef Hastings especially for the event, as well as his recipes, ingredient list, pro tips, recommended wine pairings, and a chance to ask questions. Cook along with Chef Hastings as he shares cooking tips and tricks and answers your questions live from his kitchen at Hot and Hot Fish Club. Learn more and register at https://bbgardens.org/expert.php