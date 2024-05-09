An Evening with Sean of the South presented by Friends of the Hoover Public Library

Reserved seat tickets are $35 each and go on sale December 7 at 10 am.

An intimate night of stories and songs with Sean Dietrich, also known as Sean of the South. Books available before and after the show. After the show, stay a bit for the meet and greet where Sean will shake hands, dole out hugs and sign books. Doors open at 6 pm. Show is at 6:30 pm. Reserved seat tickets are $35 (plus $3 processing fee) each and are on sale here:

https://ci.ovationtix.com/35586/production/1184601?performanceId=11388786

Location: The Library Theatre