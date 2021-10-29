FacebookTwitterEmail Vintage Videos : What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
A former child star torments her paraplegic sister in their decaying Hollywood mansion.
Bette Davis and Joan Crawford star as two aging sisters--both former celebrities--bound together in a psychopathic relationship by their mutual dependency, jealousy and hatred in this classic, shocking thriller.
Directed by Robert Aldrich.
Runtime - 2h 12 min
FREE admission and refreshments.
LOCATION: The Library Theatre
Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.
