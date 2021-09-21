Fall Flower Arranging Class - Ingadi Flower Farm
to
Chelsea Community Center 11101 Hwy 47, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
Learn how to create an amazing fall floral arrangement!
Have you bought flowers and “arranged” them in a vase, only to have them flop all over or just not look right? Through this class, you will learn the tips and tricks to creating a beautiful bouquet arrangement! Then take your arrangement home (over a $30 value!) and proudly display it.
All materials will be supplied, including flowers, foliage, vase, flower food, snips, and instructions.
Registration Required
Cost: $45
Location: Chelsea Community Center
Register at: ingadiflowerfarm.com/events