Fam Blitz Live is a high-energy event that reminds families that working together can be fun! Parents and kids will have the chance to participate on stage in a variety of games and challenges. Kids have a great time playing and watching parents in situations they have never seen before. Parents enjoy everything from the games, props, music and message while watching their kids light up with excitement. Everyone will enjoy the interaction and humor while coming away with an uplifting sense of God’s love and power! There will be drawings for $50 Walmart Gift Cards and kids 5th Grade and under receive FREE candy!!