Family Trivia: Nintendo

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
All ages. Registration required and opens two weeks in advance. Please note: This is not a live event!
March 10 is Mario Day! Celebrate early and compete in our Nintendo-themed family trivia via Kahoot! Designate one family member to select answers on your device while the whole family guesses. The winner will receive a gift card prize! Include an email address at registration so we can send a game link. The link will be accessible for 24 hours from the start time.
