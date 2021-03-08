Family Trivia: Nintendo

All ages. Registration required and opens two weeks in advance. Please note: This is not a live event!

March 10 is Mario Day! Celebrate early and compete in our Nintendo-themed family trivia via Kahoot! Designate one family member to select answers on your device while the whole family guesses. The winner will receive a gift card prize! Include an email address at registration so we can send a game link. The link will be accessible for 24 hours from the start time.