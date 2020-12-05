Family Yoga in the Gardens (for ages 4+)

Instructor: Annie Damsky

Saturday, December 5 | 9-10 a.m.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens | Formal Garden Lawn - In front of the Conservatory

$15 Drop-In (child+1 adult)

$5 for an additional family member

Pre-registration is required, no walk-ins will be accepted

Enjoy this unique opportunity for healthy fun with the family at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. This energetic class will incorporate individual and partner yoga poses for strength and balance, plus breathing exercises to help foster calm and focus. 

