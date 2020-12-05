Family Yoga in the Gardens (for ages 4+)
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama
Instructor: Annie Damsky
Saturday, December 5 | 9-10 a.m.
Birmingham Botanical Gardens | Formal Garden Lawn - In front of the Conservatory
$15 Drop-In (child+1 adult)
$5 for an additional family member
Pre-registration is required, no walk-ins will be accepted
Enjoy this unique opportunity for healthy fun with the family at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. This energetic class will incorporate individual and partner yoga poses for strength and balance, plus breathing exercises to help foster calm and focus.