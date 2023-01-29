Film Club: American Oz: The True Wizard Behind the Curtain

Free monthly screenings of documentary films. When L. Frank Baum published The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in 1900, he was 44 years old and had spent much of his life in restless pursuit of his American dream. He continued to reinvent himself, reflecting a uniquely American brand of confidence, imagination and innovation. American Oz tells the remarkable story of the man behind one of the most enduring and classic American tales. 2021, PBS, 1hr 53min. FREE admission and refreshments! https://youtu.be/7kDH6DR8dAg. LOCATION: The Library Theatre