Film Club: Seed: the Untold Story

Free monthly screenings of documentary films

Seed: The Untold Story: Defending the Future of Food follows passionate seed-keepers protecting our 12,000 year-old food legacy. These farmers, scientists, lawyers and indigenous people are fighting a David and Goliath battle to defend the future of our food. In a harrowing and heartening story, these heroes rekindle a lost connection to our most treasured resource and revive a culture connected to seeds.

2016, Collective Eye Films, 1hr 34min

Free admission and refreshments!

LOCATION: The Library Theatre