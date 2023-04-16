Film Club: Seed: the Untold Story
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Free monthly screenings of documentary films
Seed: The Untold Story: Defending the Future of Food follows passionate seed-keepers protecting our 12,000 year-old food legacy. These farmers, scientists, lawyers and indigenous people are fighting a David and Goliath battle to defend the future of our food. In a harrowing and heartening story, these heroes rekindle a lost connection to our most treasured resource and revive a culture connected to seeds.
2016, Collective Eye Films, 1hr 34min
Free admission and refreshments!
LOCATION: The Library Theatre