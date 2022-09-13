Join us for a Tuesday evening flower arranging class! This is our Medium level class, but doable for anyone who is crafty.

Our scheduled classes are usually every 2nd Tuesday of the month. Join us for a fun and delightful flower arranging evening class! Learn how to arrange flowers and stems in a vase. If you have tried arranging flowers before and just couldn't get it right, we'll teach you some tips and tricks to get a more visually appealing affect.

All materials are included (flowers, foliage, vase, instructions and snips to use during class). Best of all, you get to take home your masterpiece or gift it to someone! We have some unique flowers that are locally grown and you may have never seen before.