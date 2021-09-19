Food for Fines - We CAN Make a Difference!

Our annual food drive is September 1-30 of each year. The best way to make a difference is to give. Just one can of soup can make a world of difference to someone that is in need. It's why our motto is "We CAN Make a Difference!"

As a bonus, you can donate can goods and reduce your fines.

$1 in fines will be waived for each food item donated for up to $10 per account.

Donate at the front of the library or visit hooverlibrary.org. Call 205-444-7800 for more information.