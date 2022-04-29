Join us in beautiful downtown Montevallo for an evening of live entertainment! Each event will feature a different musician and food truck at Owl’s Cove Park (737 Main Street).

This family-friendly, free admission event is the perfect way to kick off your weekend. Bring a chair or picnic blanket and make yourself at home on Main Street! The music begins at 6:30 PM.

Mother May I is a precise-sounding musical group playing their mix of Motown, R&B, Classic Rock, 80’s Retro, Old School Funk, current Top 40, and everything in-between. This Birmingham-based band performs with a flair, intensity and stage presence that is all their own! Sponsored by Mayor Rusty Nix & Family. Featured Food Truck: Big Boy Barbecue, M&M's Lemonade Stand

* * * * *

Friday Nights at the Cove is hosted by Montevallo Main Street, a volunteer-driven organization whose mission is to promote and revitalize our historic downtown. Montevallo has been a Designated Main Street Community since June 2016.

Owl's Cove Park, a "pocket park" in the heart of downtown, is only two blocks away from Montevallo's famous Orr Park. Surrounded by charming shops and restaurants, this picturesque setting is the ideal place to get your toes tapping after a long week.

For more information, contact us at mainstreet(at)cityofmontevallo.com or 205-597-9322.