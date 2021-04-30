Join us in beautiful downtown Montevallo for Friday Nights at the Cove at Owl's Cove Park (737 Main Street, Montevallo, AL, 35115)! Each event will feature a different musician and food truck. This kid-friendly, free admission event is the perfect way to kick off your weekend.

Our 2021 events will be held on the last Friday of the month: April 30, May 28, June 25, and July 30. Bring a chair or picnic blanket and make yourself at home on Main Street! Social distancing is encouraged at this event, and masks are requested as you move about the park to find your seat. The music begins at 6:30 PM!

- April 30: Cam Spinks is our featured musician! This Montevallo native and authentic Southern singer-songwriter was recently featured on Season 18 of “The Voice.”

- May 28: DRUM the Program will bring an evening of interactive West African drumming and dancing.

- June 25: Miss Kim pays tribute to the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin with a special show!

- July 30: Red Hot Rodeo wraps up our concert series with an evening of vintage Country and Western music. Shine up your boots and get ready to hear your favorite hits from Dolly, Johnny, Loretta, Waylon, Patsy, Willie, and so many more! Sponsored by Bradford Real Estate Group.