Friends of Hoover Public Library present Dolores Hydock Momorabilia: Stories About Mothers and the Ties That Bind

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Performance at 2 pm. Light refreshments at 1 pm. Reserved seat tickets are $25 and are on sale NOW!

Jungle Gardenia perfume, home cooking, wise warnings, and a forgiving heart -- they're all part of a mother's story. A collection of funny, affectionate stories to celebrate the woman whose story will always be linked to your own: mom.

Get tickets here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35586/production/1151053

LOCATION: Theatre Level

205-444-7888
