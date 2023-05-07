Friends of Hoover Public Library present Dolores Hydock Momorabilia: Stories About Mothers and the Ties That Bind
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Performance at 2 pm. Light refreshments at 1 pm. Reserved seat tickets are $25 and are on sale NOW!
Jungle Gardenia perfume, home cooking, wise warnings, and a forgiving heart -- they're all part of a mother's story. A collection of funny, affectionate stories to celebrate the woman whose story will always be linked to your own: mom.
Get tickets here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35586/production/1151053
LOCATION: Theatre Level