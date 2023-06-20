Friends of the Library Sidewalk Sale

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

The Friends of the Hoover Library invite you to their summer sidewalk sale!

You will find great deals on hardbacks, paperbacks and media (CDs, DVDs, etc.) outside the library's main entrance. All sales benefit the Friends of the Hoover Library.

WEATHER PERMITTING

Call 205-444-7840 for more information.

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7840
to
Google Calendar - Friends of the Library Sidewalk Sale - 2023-06-20 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Friends of the Library Sidewalk Sale - 2023-06-20 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Friends of the Library Sidewalk Sale - 2023-06-20 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Friends of the Library Sidewalk Sale - 2023-06-20 09:00:00 ical