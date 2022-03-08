Froggy Fun

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Join us for some froggy fun including a story and activities! Grades 1-3. Registration required and opens March 1. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7830 for more information. Hop on over to the library for some frog-themed fun. We'll enjoy a story before moving on to fun activities designed to help us learn more about our froggy friends! LOCATION: Children's Department

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Kids & Family, Library
205-444-7830
to
Google Calendar - Froggy Fun - 2022-03-08 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Froggy Fun - 2022-03-08 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Froggy Fun - 2022-03-08 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Froggy Fun - 2022-03-08 16:00:00 ical