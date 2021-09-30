Fun with Felt: Simply Succulent

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Have trouble keeping real plants alive? Join us to create a felt succulent to decorate your home!

Registration required. Recommended ages 12 & up.

Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7840 for more information.

LOCATION: East 59 Café - Lee Branch

701 Doug Baker Blvd #103

Birmingham, AL 35242

East 59 Meeting Room

Info

Library
205-444-7840
