Game Night
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
After-hours board game fun!
Heed the call of the tabletop and come out to the library for a night of board game fun. Meet up with friends or make some new ones, then crush them in your favorite game. We have a great selection of board games available, but you are welcome to bring a favorite of your own to share.
Location: Plaza
