The Gardens of Emily Dickinson - Virtual Program
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Join us for this virtual program brought to us by Birmingham Botanical Gardens Archivist, Jason Kirby.
Surprisingly, Emily Dickinson (1830-1886) was better known more as a gardener than a poet during her lifetime. This program will walk us through the seasons of Amherst, Massachusetts (Spring, Summer & Autumn), to highlight the flowers that inspired Emily to write her collection of almost two thousand poems. We will also take a peek at her herbarium book and conservatory. Come get inspired by a poet’s garden!
Registration Required. Registration begins on March 25th. https://bit.ly/3aMlvQr
Please leave your email address so we can send you the link for the Zoom meeting. The Zoom link will be sent out the morning of the program.