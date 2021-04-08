The Gardens of Emily Dickinson - Virtual Program

Join us for this virtual program brought to us by Birmingham Botanical Gardens Archivist, Jason Kirby.

Surprisingly, Emily Dickinson (1830-1886) was better known more as a gardener than a poet during her lifetime. This program will walk us through the seasons of Amherst, Massachusetts (Spring, Summer & Autumn), to highlight the flowers that inspired Emily to write her collection of almost two thousand poems. We will also take a peek at her herbarium book and conservatory. Come get inspired by a poet’s garden!

Registration Required. Registration begins on March 25th. https://bit.ly/3aMlvQr

Please leave your email address so we can send you the link for the Zoom meeting. The Zoom link will be sent out the morning of the program.