GirlSpring's Hump Day Hops

Cahaba Brewing Company 4500 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hump Day Hops supports GirlSpring, a local organization that provides empowering and educational programming for girls ages 9-18. This year's event features a wonderful lunch, refreshing beverages, and a panel discussion with local female CEOs discussing "What I Wish I Had Known in My 20s!" Visit https://humpdayhops.swell.gives/ for tickets ($35) and more info!

