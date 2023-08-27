Grief Support Group

DivorceCare is a free, thirteen-week class that helps people navigate one of life’s greatest challenges. Meetings are each Wednesday at 6:30pm in Room C125. For more details and to register, please visit brookhills.org/divorcecare. An optional workbook is available. Please let people experiencing divorce know about this opportunity.

