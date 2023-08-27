Grief Support Group
to
The Church at Brook Hills 3145 Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
DivorceCare is a free, thirteen-week class that helps people navigate one of life’s greatest challenges. Meetings are each Wednesday at 6:30pm in Room C125. For more details and to register, please visit brookhills.org/divorcecare. An optional workbook is available. Please let people experiencing divorce know about this opportunity.
Info
The Church at Brook Hills 3145 Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Counseling & Support Groups, events, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality