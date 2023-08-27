GriefShare

The Church at Brook Hills 3145 Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Thirteen-week support group that is designed to help individuals deal with their grief in a community. This group is led by those who understand what you are experiencing and want to offer you comfort and encouragement during this difficult season. Each meeting features a 30-minute video followed by group discussion, so group members can talk about the video and how they are dealing with the loss of their loved one. This class meets in room C122.

