GriefShare - Fall 2023

If you’ve lost a spouse, parent, sibling, child, or other close family member, you’ve probably found there are not many people who understand the deep hurt you feel. This can be a confusing time when you feel isolated and have many questions about things you’ve never faced before. GriefShare provides a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you.

Trained facilitators who have experienced grief just like you will guide you through one of life’s most difficult experiences and provide you with the tools and resources to move forward. All in a private and confidential setting.

Meetings will be held at Faith Church, 4601 Valleydale Road, Birmingham, AL 35242 on Thursday nights from 7-9 p.m., starting August 31.

You are welcome to join us at any time during the 14-week series. If you are college-age or older and have lost a close family member, please call or text (205) 908-6529 or email FromMourningToJoy@gmail.com for questions and/or registration or you may visit griefshare.org/groups/167588.

Registration Fee: $25 (includes workbook and refreshments).

We are available 24/7.