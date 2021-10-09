Haunted Fairy Gardens - East 59 Café - Lee Branch
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Make a spooky, magical mini garden that will be the boo-tiful centerpiece of your Halloween decor!
Go cute or go creepy. We will bring the supplies, and you just have to supply the creativity. This program will be at the East 59 - Lee Branch location. Please call 205-444-7840 for more information. Reservations required.
AGE GROUP: All Ages
