Keep the tradition and join Laura Crandall Brown Foundation (LCBF) as we once again host our 12th annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K and Family Fun Day. Create your own FUNdraising page or lead a team of supporters when you sign up to participate. Runners can honor survivors and remember those who fought GYN cancer by participating in the 5K/10K, joining us for our fall festival-themed day, or selecting the "sleep in" option. Lead race times will be eligible for a Trak Shak gift card. Share photos of family support, connect with other participants, and engage the Foundation virtually by using the hashtags #headoverteal and #headoverteal2021 and by following us on social media at Facebook @LCBFoundation, Instagram @lcbfoundation, YouTube at Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, and Flickr at Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. Learn more and register at thinkoflaura.org/headoverteal. All proceeds go to support LCBF's mission of early detection research, awareness education, and financial support services for GYN cancer patients and their families.