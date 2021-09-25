Head Over Teal 5K/10K and Family Fun Day

to

The Preserve 616 Preserve Parkway, Suite 100 Hoover, Alabama 35226 , Birmingham, Alabama

Keep the tradition and join Laura Crandall Brown Foundation (LCBF) as we once again host our 12th annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K and Family Fun Day. Create your own FUNdraising page or lead a team of supporters when you sign up to participate. Runners can honor survivors and remember those who fought GYN cancer by participating in the 5K/10K, joining us for our fall festival-themed day, or selecting the "sleep in" option. Lead race times will be eligible for a Trak Shak gift card. Share photos of family support, connect with other participants, and engage the Foundation virtually by using the hashtags #headoverteal and #headoverteal2021 and by following us on social media at Facebook @LCBFoundation, Instagram @lcbfoundation, YouTube at Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, and Flickr at Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. Learn more and register at thinkoflaura.org/headoverteal. All proceeds go to support LCBF's mission of early detection research, awareness education, and financial support services for GYN cancer patients and their families.

Info

The Preserve 616 Preserve Parkway, Suite 100 Hoover, Alabama 35226 , Birmingham, Alabama
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Fitness
205-783-1285
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Head Over Teal 5K/10K and Family Fun Day - 2021-09-25 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Head Over Teal 5K/10K and Family Fun Day - 2021-09-25 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Head Over Teal 5K/10K and Family Fun Day - 2021-09-25 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Head Over Teal 5K/10K and Family Fun Day - 2021-09-25 08:00:00 ical