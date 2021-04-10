Hockey: Birmingham Bulls vs Pensacola Ice Flyers
to
Pelham Civic Complex 500 Amphitheater Road, Pelham, Alabama 35124
As You Walk Through the Door, Your Hearts Starts Pumping! The irresistible lure of HOCKEY and the buzz of a packed house causes your ADRENALIN to surge. The music is PUMPING, the lights fade and the smoke swirls – and that’s just the beginning. Monster hits, UNBELIEVABLE GOALS and in-your-face hockey keeps you on the edge of your seat. The action is NON-STOP! With heart pounding music, contests, and the prospect of catching a fantastic FREE SOUVENIR, what are you waiting for? Build your team’s SPIRIT by sharing in ours. It’s an EXPERIENCE to remember.
Platinum (Glass Seating) $38.00
Gold $27.00
Silver $18.00
Groups tickets (25+) available.