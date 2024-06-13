Home & Hearth Series: The Energy Efficient Home

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Make your home more energy efficient and add value for the future.

Learn tips for implementing cost-effective, energy-efficient home improvements that could help reduce energy consumption by 20 percent to 40 percent. Stephen Guesman is a residential remodeling contractor and green building educator from Birmingham Alabama. He presents Green Building workshops for home builders and remodelers, as well as Green Living and Home Energy Clinics for homeowners.

Location: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Library
2054447820
to
Google Calendar - Home & Hearth Series: The Energy Efficient Home - 2024-06-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Home & Hearth Series: The Energy Efficient Home - 2024-06-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Home & Hearth Series: The Energy Efficient Home - 2024-06-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Home & Hearth Series: The Energy Efficient Home - 2024-06-13 18:00:00 ical