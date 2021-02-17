Homeschool Hangout: Sloss Furnace

to

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Registration required. Join us for a virtual tour of one of Birmingham's most iconic landmarks, Sloss Furnace. This will be a live virtual meeting covering the general history of Sloss Furnace and its significance to our city. This will be a live virtual event.

Contact Vanessa at 439-5504 or nschildrenslibrarian@shelbycounty-al.org or Kate at 439-5512 or nsyouth@shebycounty-al.org for more information.

Info

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Education & Learning, events, History, Kids & Family, Library
to
Google Calendar - Homeschool Hangout: Sloss Furnace - 2021-02-17 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Homeschool Hangout: Sloss Furnace - 2021-02-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Homeschool Hangout: Sloss Furnace - 2021-02-17 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Homeschool Hangout: Sloss Furnace - 2021-02-17 13:00:00 ical