Homeschool Hangout: Sloss Furnace

Registration required. Join us for a virtual tour of one of Birmingham's most iconic landmarks, Sloss Furnace. This will be a live virtual meeting covering the general history of Sloss Furnace and its significance to our city. This will be a live virtual event.

Contact Vanessa at 439-5504 or nschildrenslibrarian@shelbycounty-al.org or Kate at 439-5512 or nsyouth@shebycounty-al.org for more information.