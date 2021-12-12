Hometown Holiday Show on Ice

Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena 500 Amphitheater Road, Pelham, Alabama 35124

The Pelham Skate School presents their Holiday Figure Skating Show on Sunday, December 12 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 pm. Admission is $10 for Adults and $7 for Children 15 and under! Bring your family and friends to this fun and festive holiday celebration - on ice! Tickets are available at the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena Box Office and in the Pro Shop.

