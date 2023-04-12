Hooters Trussville Hosts Road to Vegas Regional Pageant on April 12

Hooters is kicking off the Road to Vegas with its Miss Hooters International Regional Pageant this Wednesday, April 12 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Hooters Trussville. Guests are invited to enjoy world-famous wings and new limited-edition Modelo High West Bourbon Mule while cheering on their favorite Hooters Girls as they compete for the opportunity to advance to the Miss Hooters International Pageant held in Las Vegas this August.

A platform to spotlight each Hooters Girls poise, personality and beauty, the Miss Hooters International Regional Pageant will also take a trip down memory lane, with contestants competing in both swimsuit and 80s-themed rounds, celebrating Hooters' 40th anniversary in style. The top 5 winners will earn prizes and remain in contention for the 2023 Miss Hooters International crown.

After reserving a seat for the show, guests can enjoy special deals, including an offer to buy 10 boneless wings and receive 10 boneless wings free.

Tickets will be available at participating locations. For more information, visit the Hooters Trussville website here: https://www.facebook.com/events/189318063822567?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

Ticket prices vary depending on table or seat location in proximity to the stage. Contact Hooters Trussville to secure tickets.