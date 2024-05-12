Houseplant Swap

Exchange houseplants with others.

Do you have too many plants or want to give indoor gardening a try? Get to know other plant addicts while trading houseplants and sharing tips and tricks.

Bring in healthy plants, either rooted in dirt or as loose cuttings that are ready to be traded with others. Have cuttings to spare? Leave them on the Houseplant Exchange for the general public to trade between official swap events.

Location: Youth Program Room