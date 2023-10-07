Impact 5K and Fun Run

On October 7, 2023, at Oak Mountain State Park, we will host the Impact 5k & Fun Run, to generate awareness and raise funds which will enable us to print the curriculum that we provide for parents free, provide more free classes for parents, and expand our programs to include schools, churches, social services, and more under-resourced communities. The fun 5k will take you around the beautiful Oak Mountain State Park trails!

Collectible T-shirt for registration by September 22, 2023.

After the race, medals will be awarded to the top three male and female winners according to age groups.

For those interested in helping to sponsor the race, email hello@seedsofimpact.org.

For more information on Seeds of Impact and its mission, visit seedsofimpact.org.