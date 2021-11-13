Insatiable Readers: Food for Thought - Learn about nonfiction titles!
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Feed your need for nonfiction titles and bookish conversations in person or via Zoom. Send an email to hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org with Insatiable Readers in the subject to request a Zoom link.
LOCATION: Shakespeare Room
For more information, please visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7840 for more information.
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Library