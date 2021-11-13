Insatiable Readers: Food for Thought - Learn about nonfiction titles!

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Feed your need for nonfiction titles and bookish conversations in person or via Zoom. Send an email to hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org with Insatiable Readers in the subject to request a Zoom link.

LOCATION: Shakespeare Room

For more information, please visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7840 for more information.

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Library
205-444-7840
to
Google Calendar - Insatiable Readers: Food for Thought - Learn about nonfiction titles! - 2021-11-13 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Insatiable Readers: Food for Thought - Learn about nonfiction titles! - 2021-11-13 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Insatiable Readers: Food for Thought - Learn about nonfiction titles! - 2021-11-13 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Insatiable Readers: Food for Thought - Learn about nonfiction titles! - 2021-11-13 10:30:00 ical