Intro to HeroClix

Get a hands-on introduction to the world of HeroClix - the #1 selling tabletop combat, 3-D collectible miniature figures game in the world! Registration required.

Collect your heroes, build your teams and defeat your enemies in the many realms of the HeroClix world. In HeroClix you can be the hero you’ve dreamed of or the villain of your nightmares. With thousands of characters to choose from and maps of terrain from all over the universe, who knows where HeroClix will take you. For more information, visit: https://wizkids.com/heroclix/new-to-heroclix/what-is-heroclix/

Registration is required. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

AGE GROUP: Tweens, Teens and Adults

LOCATION: Plaza Wing