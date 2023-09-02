Italic Script - Calligraphy Class

Founding member Dexter Stone of the Birmingham Calligraphy Guild guides you through learning the strokes that make up this classic hand.

This class is presented by the Birmingham Calligraphy Guild and sponsored by the Hoover Public Library. Registration and supplies for your first class are free. The BCG and HPL ask that you join the Guild for subsequent classes to allow more patrons the opportunity to attend.

Must be 18 yrs or older to attend all calligraphy classes.

The Italic script is the foundation for many beautiful, historic alphabets using the broad-edge pen.

Location: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms