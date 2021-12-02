Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35294, Birmingham, Alabama

Get your tickets now for Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO), led by Wynton Marsalis and kick off the holidays!

JLCO is comprised of the finest soloists, ensemble players and arrangers in jazz music today. Representing the totality of jazz music, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s mission is carried out through four elements—educational, curatorial, archival, and ceremonial—capturing, in unparalleled scope, the full spectrum of the jazz experience.

