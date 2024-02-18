John Waite

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

40 years of "Missing You"

As a solo artist and as the lead singer of The Babys and Bad English, John Waite was a fixture of radio stations in the 80s and 90s.

Tickets: $35 plus processing fees

Location: Theatre Level

