K-5th Homeschool Hangout: Card Making

Registration Required. Ages 5 and up with adult assistance if needed.

Register and join us in person as we learn how to create cool and creative greeting cards! Learn different crafting skills as you design a card for yourself and a card for a local hospice patient! Register through www.northshelbylibrary.org For more info, contact Children's Services at 205-439-5504 or nschildrens@shelbycounty-al.org.