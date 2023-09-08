On September 8th from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Little Donkey/Rodney Scotts in Homewood. Join us for our Fall Kickoff Tailgate fundraiser in support of Magic City Harvest! Our goal is to end waste and end hunger throughout the Magic City.

This year's event will include a family pack of food from your choice of Rodney Scotts, Little Donkey, or Tasty Town with Hero Doughnuts for dessert. Each pack will be made to order and will contain enough food to feed a family of four. We will have a cash bar, music, games, a silent online auction, and more. So come by and plan to stay awhile, or pick up your food and bring it to your tailgate on Saturday!

Get ready to embrace the spirit of community, good food, and giving back. Gather your friends, family, and fellow food enthusiasts for a fun-filled evening of tailgating, all for a great cause. But this event isn't just about the food—it's about coming together as a community. Come out and meet fellow supporters of Magic City Harvest, share stories, and make lasting connections. Together, we can make a difference and fight hunger in our city.