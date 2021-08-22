The Birmingham Holocaust Education Center (BHEC), in collaboration with Red Mountain Theatre (RMT), is presenting its 10th annual fundraising event L’Chaim on Sunday, August 22nd at 3pm. The online program honoring the late Phyllis Grusin Weinstein, BHEC founder, will be a combination of musical and theatrical entertainment, education, and remembrance with performances by the Red Mountain Performing Ensemble and special guests, including Alie B. Gorrie.

L’Chaim will be streamed live from the Red Mountain Theatre and hosted by Birmingham native Alison Goldstein Lebovitz, TV host of "The A List with Alison Lebovitz.” The program will also feature a conversational one-on-one interview with Wolf Blitzer by Birmingham resident Esther Schuster. Blitzer, host of CNN's "The Situation Room," is the son of Holocaust Survivors.

A leader in Holocaust education, the BHEC provides valuable professional development for teachers throughout Alabama. Since 2009, the BHEC has trained 1,513 educators, impacting over 98,000 students statewide.

The BHEC’s mission is to educate the public about the history and lessons of the Holocaust in order to create a more just and compassionate world that recognizes the dignity, potential, and humanity of every individual. By preserving and sharing the stories of local Holocaust survivors and commemorating the lives of those who perished, the BHEC seeks to promote a moral and ethical response to contemporary instances of anti-Semitism, bigotry, and indifference. The presenting sponsor for L’Chaim this year is Medical Properties Trust.