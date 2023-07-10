Learn to Skate Summer Camp
Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena 500 Amphitheater Road, Pelham, Alabama 35124
This year our Learn to Skate and Hockey Camps will be run the same weeks - so pick your option and get ready to hit the ice! Skaters will need to register on ActiveNet and then complete the Google Form to indicate their choice of hockey or skating!
LEARN TO SKATE OPTION
For beginning skaters, aspiring hockey players, and advanced figure skaters
8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Ages 6 - 18
Skating lessons
2 hours of skating per day
STEM Arts & crafts (ice rink related brought to you by US Ice Rink Assn)
Off Ice Exercise
Lunch and snacks provided
Skate rental included (advanced skaters please bring your own skates)
HOCKEY OPTION
For hockey players on house and travel teams
8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Ages 6 - 18
Power Skating
2 hours of ice time per day
On ice drills
Off ice drills
Lunch and snacks provided
Must have own equipment
$290 per week, with early drop-off and late pick-up available for an additional fee. Please contact sgray@pelhamalabama.gov with questions! Sign up at linktr.ee/PelhamIce