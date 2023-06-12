Learn to Skate Summer Camp

This year our Learn to Skate and Hockey Camps will be run the same weeks - so pick your option and get ready to hit the ice! Skaters will need to register on ActiveNet and then complete the Google Form to indicate their choice of hockey or skating!

LEARN TO SKATE OPTION

For beginning skaters, aspiring hockey players, and advanced figure skaters

8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Ages 6 - 18

Skating lessons

2 hours of skating per day

STEM Arts & crafts (ice rink related brought to you by US Ice Rink Assn)

Off Ice Exercise

Lunch and snacks provided

Skate rental included (advanced skaters please bring your own skates)

HOCKEY OPTION

For hockey players on house and travel teams

8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Ages 6 - 18

Power Skating

2 hours of ice time per day

On ice drills

Off ice drills

Lunch and snacks provided

Must have own equipment

$290 per week, with early drop-off and late pick-up available for an additional fee. Please contact sgray@pelhamalabama.gov with questions! Sign up at linktr.ee/PelhamIce