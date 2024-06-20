Lee Branch Book Club: Different Seasons by Stephen King

Meet for an interesting read, lots of stimulating conversation and coffee.

A collection of four novellas—including the inspirations behind the films Stand By Me and The Shawshank Redemption—from Stephen King, bound together by the changing of seasons, each taking on the theme of a journey with strikingly different tones and characters.

Location: East 59 Event Room

701 Doug Baker Blvd, Ste 103

Hoover, AL 35242