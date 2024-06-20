Lee Branch Book Club: Different Seasons by Stephen King

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Meet for an interesting read, lots of stimulating conversation and coffee.

A collection of four novellas—including the inspirations behind the films Stand By Me and The Shawshank Redemption—from Stephen King, bound together by the changing of seasons, each taking on the theme of a journey with strikingly different tones and characters.

Location: East 59 Event Room

701 Doug Baker Blvd, Ste 103

Hoover, AL 35242

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library
2054447800
to
Google Calendar - Lee Branch Book Club: Different Seasons by Stephen King - 2024-06-20 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lee Branch Book Club: Different Seasons by Stephen King - 2024-06-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lee Branch Book Club: Different Seasons by Stephen King - 2024-06-20 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lee Branch Book Club: Different Seasons by Stephen King - 2024-06-20 18:00:00 ical