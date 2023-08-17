Lee Branch Book Club The Menendez Murders by Robert Rand

Meet your favorite librarians for a coffee and book discussion.

The Menendez saga has captured the American public since 1989. The killing of Jose and Kitty Menendez on a quiet evening in Beverly Hills did not make the cover of People magazine until it gained a cult following with the arrest of their sons seven months later. When the first Menendez trial began in 1993, the public was convinced that Lyle and Erik were greedy rich kids who had killed loving, devoted parents. But the real story remained buried beneath years of dark secrets. Until now.

Location: East 59 Event Room - Lee Branch Location

701 Doug Baker Blvd, Ste 103

Hoover, AL 35242