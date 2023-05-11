Legend of Zelda Celebration

Join us for a celebration of the Legend of Zelda video game series the night before Tears of the Kingdom releases!

Fans of all ages are invited to celebrate the release of Tears of the Kingdom with themed crafts, games and snacks. Take photos with Link & The Great Deku Tree, go on a Trivia Dungeon Crawl or a Korok Hunt, or enter a costume contest to win great prizes!

LOCATION: Plaza Wing, Plaza Reading Room