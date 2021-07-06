Lew-E Comedy Show @ Veterans Park
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Lew-E’s Comedy Circus is a high-energy magic and juggling show!
All ages are invited to join us in the park for our summer shows! Bring a blanket for your family, social distancing is expected. Large groups call 444-7833 to register.
Veterans Park - 4800 Valleydale Rd, Hoover, AL 35242
Limited parking at park, additional parking available at Spain Park High School.
AGE GROUP: | Preschool | Kids |
