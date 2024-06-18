Li Liu: Acrobat

An amazing performance of hand balancing, plate spinning, trick cycling, foot juggling and ribbon dancing!

Note: Special Juneteenth week hours:

Our shows this week will be on Monday at 10:30 am and 2:00 pm and Tuesday 10:30 am, 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm.

We will be closed Wednesday, June 19th for the Juneteenth holiday.

Seating is limited and is first come, first served.

All members of a party must be present to sit together.

Arriving early is recommended.

Location: The Library Theatre