Li Liu: Acrobat
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
An amazing performance of hand balancing, plate spinning, trick cycling, foot juggling and ribbon dancing!
Note: Special Juneteenth week hours:
Our shows this week will be on Monday at 10:30 am and 2:00 pm and Tuesday 10:30 am, 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm.
We will be closed Wednesday, June 19th for the Juneteenth holiday.
Seating is limited and is first come, first served.
All members of a party must be present to sit together.
Arriving early is recommended.
Location: The Library Theatre
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Kids & Family, Library